MENARD–The Christoval Cougars improved to 8-0 with a 58-14 win over the Menard Yellow Jackets Friday night.

The Cougars scored first off a touchdown pass to Josh Fava to lead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Menard drops to 3-6 overall and 1-2 in District 8-2A Div. 2.

CHRISTOVAL NEXT GAME: vs Miles, 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 1st at Jack Pardee Stadium.

MENARD NEXT GAME: vs Eldorado, 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 1st at Findlay Field.