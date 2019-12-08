HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval defeats Miles in ribs tournament championship game

MILES– The Christoval Lady Cougars beat the Miles Lady Bulldogs 33-25 to in the Miles Ribs Tournament Championship Game

The Lady Bulldogs closed the gap late in the game, courtesy of a bucket by Regan Smithwick to make it a four-point lead for the Lady Cougars. Smithwick finished with 14 points on the night.

Allison Vaughn lead the Lady Cougars in points with 13.

CHRISTOVAL NEXT GAME: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th at Water Valley

MILES NEXT GAME: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th vs TLCA.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams suffer first loss to Patriots in overtime

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Men’s Basketball team lost their first game on the season to No. 19 Dallas Baptist on…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles erase 16-point deficit to beat Pioneers, 73-61

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State put on its rally caps in Saturday’s 73-61 win over Texas Woman’s as the Belles overcame a 1…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles Bulldogs beat Grape Creek to advance to Ribs Tourney final

MILES- The Miles Bulldogs knocked off Grape Creek in the semi-final in the Miles Ribs Tournament. The Bulldogs punched…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County Hornets knock off Christoval in Miles Ribs Tourney

MILES- Irion County Hornets knocked off the Christoval Cougars in boys basketball, to advance to tomorrow’s final in…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Motley County overpowers Blackwell in state semifinals

KNOX CITY — The Blackwell Hornets’ season is over after losing to the Motley County Matadors 56-44 in the 6-man Class 1…