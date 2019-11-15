HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval defeats Cross Plains, moves on to area round

BALLINGER — Christoval defeated Cross Plains 28-14 for the second time this season in a Class 2A Division II Region II bi-district round match up Thursday at Bearcat Stadium in Ballinger.

The Cougars (10-1) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, after the Buffaloes (7-4) scored on a quarterback sneak by Carson Allen.

Christoval responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter. Beau Jolly scored on a reception from quarterback Braydon Wilcox, followed by a Wilcox touchdown run giving the Cougars a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Cougars defense added two touchdowns off interceptions by Wilcox and Jolly, extending their lead to 28-7.

Christoval will face No. 4 ranked Wellington in the area round at 7 p.m. Friday November 22nd in Sweetwater.