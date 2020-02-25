HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval advances to area with OT victory over Albany

TUSCOLA– The Christoval boys basketball beat Albany 43-39 in an overtime thriller to advance to the Area round.

The Cougars await the winner of Van Horn and Plains, who play Tuesday.

