SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs dominate with a 5-0 shutout victory against the Snyder Tigers Thursday afternoon.

Christian Gatlin paved the way for the Chiefs scoring 3 goals along with Tyler Dunn and JV Antu with 1 goal.

Lake View is now 9-0-1 overall and 1-0 in the district. They will look towards Sweetwater Friday at home.