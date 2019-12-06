HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs fall to El Paso Ysleta in Doug McCutchen

SAN ANGELO– Day two of the 9th Annual Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament is underway at Lake View and Central.

The Lake View Chiefs battled El Paso Ysleta on Friday at Ben Norton Gymnasium. The Indians won 60-35.

The Chiefs will play one final game in the McCutchen Tournament at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday against Dallas Carter.

