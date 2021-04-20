HIGHLIGHTS: Chaps pitching quiets No. 5 Rams

SAN ANGELO- The fifth ranked Angelo State baseball team falls at home 5-3 to Lubbock Christian on Tuesday night. Shandon Herrera picks up with the win on the mound for the Chaps, while Jake Rogers takes the loss for the Rams.

Lubbock Christian scored one run in each of the first five innings to take a 5-0 lead. The Rams offense was held quiet until the 7th inning, when Josh Elvir singled home their first run. The Rams scored two more, before grounding into a double play with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Angelo State falls to 24-6 overall, while LCU jumps to 14-17. The Rams will be in Lawton, Oklahoma for a three game weekend series against Cameron beginning on Friday night.