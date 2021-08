SAN ANGELO – The Central Lady Cats open up pool play in the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament with a three set win over Fort Stockton on Friday afternoon. The Lady Panthers took the first set, but Central rebounded to win the next two, and the match in the best-of-three.

Central will face Colorado City and El Paso Pebble Hills to finish pool play. The winner of each group advances to the Gold Bracket. The runner-up moves to the Silver Bracket.