VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest outscored Water Valley 30-6 in the second-half to pick up its second win of the season 48-19 Monday evening at Veribest High School.

Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless and sophomore guard Cora Blackwell led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 11 points while senior post Kalysta Minton-Holland scored a team-high seven points for Water Valley.