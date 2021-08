SAN ANGELO – The Central Lady Cats were undefeated in pool play entering the finale against El Paso Pebble Hills. The Spartans began the opening set with a 9-1 run, but the Lady Cats settled in to mount a comeback and win the set, 25-23.

Pebble Hills would take the next two sets to hand Central their first loss. The Spartans advance to the Gold bracket on Saturday. Central will go to the Silver bracket and face their own JV team in the quarterfinals.