SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats volleyball team battled it out on the court against the Greenwood Rangerettes.

In the first set, the Cats just couldn’t find their rhythm and fell in a close set. Going into set two, the Lady Cats were on fire. Central would go on to take set two, comfortably, 25-11.

#16 Emilee Sikora for the Cats had a huge night for herself, and any chance she could get, she was ready to spike the ball.

Set three was a back-and-forth battle for both Central and Greenwood. Ultimately, Greenwood would do it to themselves, sending the ball out giving the Lady Cats the win in set three.

With a 2-1 lead over the Rangerettes, the Cats took it into a fourth set and made sure to end it there.

The Cats would go on to take this in a 3-1 match against the Greenwood Rangerettes to round out non-district play.

The Central Lady Cats will be back at home Friday for the start of district play taking on the Frenship Tigers.