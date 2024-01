SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Lady Cats take down the Midland Lady Bulldogs 55-33 to remain undefeated in District 6-3A play, as they sit at 4-0.

The Lady Cats took a 26-11 halftime lead in this one and never looked back, as they outscored Midland 29-22 in the final two quarters.

Central now moves on to 17-10 overall and will face Odessa on the road this Friday night.