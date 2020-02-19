HIGHLIGHTS: Central falls to Haltom in regular season finale

SAN ANGELO– The Central Bobcats lost to Haltom 67-63 and will miss out on the playoffs this year.

The Buffaloes led 44-29 at halftime, and Central cut the lead to four. But the rally wasn’t enough for Central as they fall to 3-9 in District 3-6A play.

