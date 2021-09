CANYON – The Central Bobcats lose their second straight game on Friday night, falling to ninth ranked Amarillo Tascosa, 46-28 at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

Tascosa led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, and 32-7 at halftime. Central scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough to make a comeback.

Central returns home in week five to host Wolfforth Frenship for homecoming and the District 2-6A opener.