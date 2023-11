SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats basketball team moves to 3-0 on the season after the 66-53 win over Abilene High.

Christian English scored a team-high with 20 points and Kolin Allbright added 18 as the Bobcats would pull away from Abilene in the second half.

The Bobcats remain undefeated on the year and will return to action on November 25th when they face San Antonio Cole.