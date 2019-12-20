HIGHLIGHTS: Central beats Haltom in District opener

SAN ANGELO– The Central Lady Cats opened up District 3-6A action at home on Friday against Haltom and edged the Buffaloes, 32-28.

Central improves to 10-9 overall and 1-0 in District. Anjelina Humphreys scored 12 points to lead the Lady Cats.

Up next for Central will be the Lubbock Caprock Tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday, December 26th in Lubbock.

