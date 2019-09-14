HIGHLIGHTS: Cedar Park squeezes past Central in overtime 41-35

SAN ANGELO — Cedar Park handed Central its second loss of the season in an overtime thriller 41-35 on Friday.

It was a high scoring game and the scoreboard was put to work early.

The Timberwolves (2-1) struck gold on their first drive of the game. Junior quarterback Ryder Hernandez connected with junior wide receiver Gunnar Abseck for the score, which gave Cedar Park the early 7-0 lead.

However, Central (1-2) evened the score on the very next possession.

Following a defensive pass inference on Cedar Park, junior quarterback Malachi Brown fooled the Timberwolves’ defense on a play-action pass and found senior running back Kris Jackson for the touchdown.

The Bobcats then took their first lead of the game with a little under a minute to play in the first quarter after Brown found senior wide receiver Tanner Dabbert in the endzone to put Central up 14-7.

Cedar Park rebounded to take the win 41-35 in overtime.

NEXT GAME FOR CENTRAL: @ Richland, 9/18, Kickoff set for 7 p.m.