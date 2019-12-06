HIGHLIGHTS: Bulldogs cruise past Bronte in first round of Miles Ribs Tournament

MILES — Miles got off to a hot start and cruised past Bronte 59-18 in the first round of the Miles Ribs Tournament Thursday.
The Bulldogs will face Grape Creek in the second round at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
