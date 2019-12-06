HIGHLIGHTS: Bulldogs cruise past Bronte in first round of Miles Ribs Tournament

MILES — Miles got off to a hot start and cruised past Bronte 59-18 in the first round of the Miles Ribs Tournament Thursday.

The Bulldogs will face Grape Creek in the second round at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Defense propels Lady Bulldogs past Bronte

MILES — A strong defensive effort from the Miles girls basketball team helped it defeat Bronte 51-10 in the first…

• Angelo State advances in DII Tournament, sends West Texas A&M packing

DENVER– The Angelo State Volleyball team beat West Texas A&M 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA DII Tournament on…

• Central, Lake View to host Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament

SAN ANGELO — The Central and Lake View boys basketball teams will host the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament Thursday…

• Lake View has five players named District 2-4A first-team

SAN ANGELO — Five members of the Lake View football team received District 2-4A first-team honors Wednesday. Junior…

• One Last Dance: Rams, Texans clash on hardwood for final time in regular season

SAN ANGELO — Angelo State and Tarleton State are gearing up for their final regular season meeting in men’s b…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Hornets overcome slow start against Christoval

CHRISTOVAL — Irion County overcame a 12-3 run at the start of a non-district boys basketball game against Christoval…