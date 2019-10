BROWNFIELD– Lake View lost their third straight game on the road to Brownfield 38-37 Friday night.

The Chiefs lead 23-14 at halftime, and Brownfield took a one point lead in the final minute of the game. The Chiefs missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

NEXT GAME: vs Hereford, 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12th at San Angelo Stadium.