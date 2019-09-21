HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte downs Santa Anna for first win 62-38

BRONTE — The Bronte Longhorns secured their first win of the season on Friday with a 24-point victory over Santa Anna, 62-38.

Santa Anna struck first. Junior wide receiver Jaxson Diggs showed his athleticism early in the first quarter with two touchdowns, which gave the Mountaineers an early 14-0 lead.

But Bronte quickly bounced back thanks to freshman quarterback Jett Jackson’s touchdown run.

The win over Santa Anna was Bronte’s first win since November 9, 2018 (vs. Paint Rock – 70-24)

NEXT GAME FOR BRONTE: @ Sterling City, 9/27, Kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.