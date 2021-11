SAN ANGELO, Texas — Representative August Pfluger honored multiple veterans on the floor of the House of U.S. Representatives, and here’s what he had to say about them. Veterans day is Thursday, November 11th, until then there are several ways the Concho Valley is rallying in support of those who have served the country.

Rep. Pfluger honored veteran Bill Womack, a World War II hero, who is a part of the group who first brought World War II prisoners to safety.