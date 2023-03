SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats captured a 5-4 victory in game one of a three-game series against the Odessa Bronchos Thursday afternoon.

Central found themselves down 3-0 but came back to tie it 3-3 in the third inning. Jimmy Edwards hit the walk-off in the seventh to end it.

The Bobcats are now 7-12-2 overall and 3-1 in district play. They will play the Bronchos Friday in Odessa.