SAN ANGELO– Central hosted L.D. Bell to kick off week 9 for high school football on Friday night at San Angelo Stadium.

The Bobcats beat the Blue Raiders 42-21 to improve to 5-4 over all and 3-2 in District 3-6A.

NEXT GAME: at Fort Worth Haltom, 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8th.