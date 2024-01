SAN ANGELO, Texas — After suffering a loss versus Permian last week, the Central Bobcats got back on track, as they defeated Midland 65-52 at home.

The Bobcats advance to 19-9 on the season and 1-1 in District 6-3A competition.

Central will look to continue their momentum with this win Friday night, as they look for their second district win versus Odessa.