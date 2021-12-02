HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats dominate El Paso Ysleta

Miracle On Wellington

SAN ANGELO— Central put together a dominant run to defeat El Paso Ysleta 92-42 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament.

The Bobcats put on a show with back-to-back dunks from Branden Cambell and Raven Ortiz shown in the highlights above.

Up Next: Central faces Boswell in the winner’s bracket at 12 p.m. Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.

