HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats dominate El Paso Ysleta

SAN ANGELO— Central put together a dominant run to defeat El Paso Ysleta 92-42 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament.
The Bobcats put on a show with back-to-back dunks from Branden Cambell and Raven Ortiz shown in the highlights above.
Up Next: Central faces Boswell in the winner’s bracket at 12 p.m. Friday at Babe Didrikson Gym.
