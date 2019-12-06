HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win final LSC showdown over Tarleton State

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State women’s basketball beat Tarleton State 60-57 on Thursday at the Junell Center. This was the final meeting between the two programs since Tarleton will move to Division I next year.

The Belles (4-2, 1-1 LSC) shot 41.1% from the field and 70.6% from the charity stripe. De’Anira Moore led the team in points with 16.

Angelo State will return to action to host Texas Woman’s on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

