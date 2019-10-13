HIGHLIGHTS: Belles win fourth straight with victory over Falcons

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Soccer beat UT Permian Basin 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the ASU Soccer Field.

The Belles scored first off a goal by Avery McNeme in the 29th minute, assisted by Chloe Souza.

ASU didn’t allow a shot on goal until the 37th minute, when Deoanna Calhoun took a shot from the left side and Kira Miller made the save.

The Falcons tied the match at one off a goal by Kalia Beckwith in the 50th minute. McNeme scored the go-ahead goal for the Belles at the 79th minute.

ASU totaled 29 shots, 15 on goal and UTPB had three shots and all were on goal.

The Belles will be back in action against West Texas A&M at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th in Canyon, TX.