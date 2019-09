SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball faced Fort Lewis College Saturday afternoon in the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational.

The Belles won the first set, 25-15. The second set was back and forth, especially late. The Skyhawks sealed the set point when Kailyn Gilbreath hit the ball out of bounds, sealing the 25-23 win for Fort Lewis College.

Angelo State wouldn’t lose another set after that. They won the third set 25-17 and would take the fourth set, 25-15 to win the match, 3-1.