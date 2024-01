SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles knock off Western New Mexico 81-68, to advance to 10-4 on the season and 4-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

Madeline Stephens shined as she posted a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, which was good for her second double-double of the season.

ASU will return to action Saturday, as they welcome in Eastern New Mexico to Stephens Arena at the Junell Center.