HIGHLIGHTS: Belles take down Falcons

SAN ANGELO–Angelo State Women’s Basketball beat UT Permian Basin 74-45 at home Thursday night.

The Belles (7-3, 4-2 LSC) closed out the second quarter on a 14-0 run to lead 39-21 at halftime over the Falcons (6-6, 3-3 LSC).

Megan Guadian led the Belles in points with 21, all of which were three pointers. She shot 7-13 from beyond the arc. De’Anira Moore had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. Catara Samuel put up 12 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

Angelo State will host Western New Mexico (4-6, 1-5 LSC) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Junell Center.