HIGHLIGHTS: Belles suffer loss to Dustdevils in regular season home finale

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Women’s Basketball lost their final home game of the regular season, 86-76, to Texas A&M International.

The Belles (15-9, 12-8 LSC) had three players in double-figures, led by De’Anira Moore with 24 points. Catara Samuel scored 17 and Sawyer Lloyd had 11.

ASU will travel to Silver City, NM to face Western New Mexico (8-16, 5-15 LSC) on Thursday.

More Stories for you

• UPDATED: Boys High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Bi-District Round Class 4A T5 Lake View vs R6 Witchita Falls Hirschi, 8 p.m. Monday, in Eastland Class 3A W4 Wall…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest wins thriller against Blackwell, makes playoffs

WATER VALLEY — In a battle for the final playoff spot in District 11-1A, Veribest defeated Blackwell 45-44 in overtime…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall hands No. 12 Irion County first loss

SAN ANGELO — Wall handed No. 12 Irion County its first loss of the season, 47-35 in an exhibition game at Babe…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth quarter surge lifts No. 16 Blackwell past Buena Vista

GARDEN CITY– The No. 16 Blackwell Lady Hornets are Area Champions after beating Buena Vista, 46-31 on Friday. Jadyn…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley dominates Sierra Blanca, advances to regional quarterfinals

GARDEN CITY– The Water Valley Lady Wildcats beat Sierra Blanca 73-22 in the Area Round Friday night. Water Valley…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 23 Veribest explodes in second half to move past Rankin

SAN ANGELO — No. 23 Veribest is moving on to the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals after defeating Rankin 67-48 Friday n…