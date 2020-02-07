HIGHLIGHTS: Belles suffer 24-point loss to Greyhounds

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Belles Basketball team suffered just their second home loss this season to Eastern New Mexico, losing 84-60 on Thursday. ASU is now 8-2 inside the Junell Center.

The Belles (12-7, 9-6 LSC) shot 28.6% from the field and were led by Lana Marov with 14 points and seven rebounds. The Greyhounds (16-5, 10-5 LSC) were led by Natalie DeLonge, scoring a game high 21 points. Jasmine Williams recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Angelo State will host No. 16 West Texas A&M (20-4, 13-2 LSC) at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Lady Buffs beat the Belles 79-58 in their first meeting this season.

