SAN ANGELO– Angelo State overcame a one-point halftime deficit to stun the defending national champions No. 8 Lubbock Christian 67-63 in a Lone Star Conference matchup at Stephens Arena at the Junell Center on Thursday.



Sophomore forward Blakely Gerber led the Belles (6-10 overall, 3-2 in LSC) in scoring with 14 points, while junior guard Payton Brown added 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.



The win is ASU’s first over the Lady Chaps (16-4, 5-3) since 2000 and first against a nationally ranked opponent in over four years.



The Belles will look to continue their momentum into another LSC contest against Eastern New Mexico at 2 p.m. Saturday at home.