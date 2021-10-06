HIGHLIGHTS: Belles soccer gets rings, shuts out UTPB

SAN ANGELO – The Angelo State Belles soccer team shuts out UT-Permian Basin, 5-0 on Wednesday night. Five different Belles scored on their way to the win.

The Belles received the rings from their Lone Star Conference championship in the spring, after beating Dallas Baptist in overtime in April.

ASU was scored early and often, taking a 4-0 into halftime. Grace Jordan opened the scoring thirteen minutes into the game, poking home Avery McNeme’s shot that went off the crossbar. McNeme got her goal just four minutes later. Gabby Villagrand and Cassidy Hill also added first half goals.

Breanne Bittick added one more in the second half, and the Belles defense held the Falcons to just one shot all game. Angelo State will be in action again on Saturday, with a rematch against Dallas Baptist on the road.