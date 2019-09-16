HIGHLIGHTS: Belles shut out No. 7 Colorado School of Mines

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Soccer beat No. 7 Colorado School of Mines 1-0 on Sunday at the ASU Soccer Field.

Ally Warren scored the lone goal in the game at the 47:37 minute mark, assisted by Maddi Kyle. It was the first goal for the senior forward this season.

The Orediggers (3-1) totaled 14 shots, eight on goal. The Belles (3-1) had six shots total with four on goal.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Orediggers were 14-2-2 against Lone Star Conference teams all time. The only two teams to beat Mines before the Belles in women’s soccer were Midwestern State and Texas Woman’s.

Angelo State will be on the road for their next game against St. Edward’s on Saturday, September 21st, in Austin. First kick will be at 2:30 p.m.