SAN ANGELO– Angelo State defeated Eastern New Mexico 3-1 in a Lone Star Conference match at the Junell Center.
The Belles (21-3 overall, 14-1 in conference play) got off to a slow start losing the first set but soon found momentum to get past the Grayhounds in the last three sets.
The Belles will wrap up their season on the road over the weekend against St. Marys and St. Edwards.
HIGHLIGHTS: Belles power through to win 3-1
