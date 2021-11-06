HIGHLIGHTS: Belles power through to win 3-1

6A Division I Region IW1 El Paso Franklin vs R2 Odessa Permian, 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium in El Paso

W2 Midland Legacy vs R1 El Paso Pebble Hills, 7 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland

6A Division II Region IW1 El Paso Eastlake vs R2 Central, TBA Friday at SAC Stadium in El Paso

W2 Abilene vs R2 El Paso Eastwood, 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

4A Division I Region IR1 Clint vs T2 Lake View

3A Division I Region IW4 Brock vs F3 Wall, 7 p.m Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Clyde

3A Division II Region IW1 Crane vs F2 Ballinger

R1 Alpine vs T2 Grape Creek, 7 p.m. Friday in Big Lake

W2 Sonora vs F1 Odessa Compass, 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium

R2 Brady vs T1 Anthony, 7 p.m. Friday at Walton Field in Kermit

2A Division I Region IV

R13 Ganado vs T14 Ozona, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio

W14 Mason vs F13 Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texan Stadium in Wimberley

2A Division II Region IVW13 Granger vs F14 Miles, 7 p.m. Friday at Llano Stadium in Llano

W14 Christoval vs F13 Burton, 7 p.m. Thursday at Llano Stadium in Llano

R14 Eldorado vs T13 Somerville, 7 p.m. Thursday at Bulldog Stadium in Burnet

1A Division I Region IIW7 Hermleigh vs R8 Sterling City, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City

1A Division I Region IVW13 May vs R14 Irion County, 7 p.m. Thursday at Griffith Stadium in Robert Lee

W14 Water Valley vs R13 Gorman, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stephenson Stadium in Bronte

1A Division II Region IIW5 Balmorhea vs R6 Blackwell