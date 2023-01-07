SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles got things started Saturday afternoon against Lubbock Christian keeping it wire-to-wire throughout the game.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant is on fire with the three, she’ll sink this in for the Belles.

But she isn’t done yet, she’ll plant her feet on the defensive side and get that offensive foul.

Belles down by one, 49-48, Briley Merket will take the defender around the block and put it in for the Belles.

All tied at 51, Sawyer Lloyd to Landry Morrow, down to McGhee-Pleasant, she’ll look around and do it herself.

Angelo State fans can breathe now, the Belles got the 53-51 win over the Lady Chaps picking up their seventh consecutive win.