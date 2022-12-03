SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Angelo State Belles got things started for us on the hardwood this afternoon against Texas A&M International.

Landy Morrow driving it in for the Belles, but it’s out to Brighton Adams for the Belles and it’s a three.

And a quick pass outside to Kenslee Konarik and she’ll drive it in picking up the foul as well.

Texas A&M International trying to keep up after being on a dry scoring run misses the three but gets their own rebound to sink it in and add on more points.

Belles take this one and sweep the weekend 71-52 over the Dust Devils.