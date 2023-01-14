SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Belles ended their eight-game winning streak by falling 61-57 to Cameron University Saturday afternoon.

Sawyer Lloyd led the Belles with 20 points as she surpassed the 1,000-point mark in her career.

The Belles fought back and forth toward the end of the game, but the Aggies would score with 1:28 left to give them the lead.

The Belles are now 14-3 overall on the season and 9-2 in Lone Star Conference play. They will look to bounce back when they face St. Mary’s on Thursday and St. Edwards Saturday.