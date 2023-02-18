SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles looking to continue their winning streak after taking down #4 TWU.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant looking for Madeline Stephens, and she’ll reach for the basket and get it in.

Pleasant on the move, with a little spin move action on the defenders, that ball floats right in for the Belles.

Down low pass action, everyone is moving, it lands in Stephens hands and it’s up and in for the Belles.

The Belles fall in this one 62-51 and look to bounce back next week for their final LSC match-up.