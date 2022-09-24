SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Belles picked up another Lone Star Conference win this afternoon against ENMU.

The Belles would fall in the first set but come back in sets two and three to get the 2-1 lead.

Going into set four, the Mustangs weren’t finished and came back to take the fourth set.

The fifth and final set was a battle and the Belles made up six of the final eight points to beat Midwestern State in five sets.

Marina Sanchez has herself a game with some hard-hitting spikes towards the Mustangs, leading the game with seven blocks.

Cate Boldrick brought the arm and hammer, leading the team with 15 kills in this match.

Belles have an 8-8 record on the season, and a 4-0 record in conference play. The Angelo State Belles are back in action on the road next Friday taking on West Texas A&M.