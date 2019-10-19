Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Ballinger High School — Team Scores

Grape Creek High School — Team Scores

HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger tops Grape Creek

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALLINGER– Ballinger hosted Grape Creek to kick off week 8 of high school football at Bearcat Stadium Friday night. The Bearcats beat the Eagles, 33-6.

Ballinger scored first early in the first quarter off a Tyler Vaughn Quarterback keeper to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.

They added another touchdown with a run by Bradyn Bowman late in the first quarter to lead, 14-0.

The Bearcats improved to 5-2 over all and 2-2 in District 4-3A Div. 2. The Eagles drop to 1-6 and 0-4 in District.

BALLINGER NEXT GAME: at Merkel, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25th.

GRAPE CREEK NEXT GAME: at No. 7 Grape Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ballinger Varsity Football Schedule

Grape Creek Varsity Football Schedule