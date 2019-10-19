HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger tops Grape Creek

BALLINGER– Ballinger hosted Grape Creek to kick off week 8 of high school football at Bearcat Stadium Friday night. The Bearcats beat the Eagles, 33-6.

Ballinger scored first early in the first quarter off a Tyler Vaughn Quarterback keeper to give the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.

They added another touchdown with a run by Bradyn Bowman late in the first quarter to lead, 14-0.

The Bearcats improved to 5-2 over all and 2-2 in District 4-3A Div. 2. The Eagles drop to 1-6 and 0-4 in District.

BALLINGER NEXT GAME: at Merkel, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25th.

GRAPE CREEK NEXT GAME: at No. 7 Grape Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 25th.