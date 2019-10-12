HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger blanks Bangs, snap losing skid

BALLINGER — The Ballinger Bearcats snapped their two-game losing streak on Friday with a dominant 31-0 win over District 4-3A foe Bangs.

It was homecoming for the Bearcats and the packed stadium was waiting to see how Ballinger would bounce back from last week’s seven-point loss to Anson.

And the Bearcats put the pedal to the medal right out of the gate.

Ballinger struck in the first quarter courtesy of a six-yard touchdown from senior Edgar Nunez.

NEXT GAME FOR BALLINGER: vs. Grape Creek, 10/18, 7:30 p.m.