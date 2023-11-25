SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams defeat Arlington Baptist 111-68 in their 2023-2024 home opener.

The Rams would go into halftime with the 29-point lead, 56-27 over the Patriots. Angelo State would then go on to outscore Arlington Baptist 55-41 in the second half, en route to a 43-point victory.

Both Carvell Teasett and Willie Guy led the way in the scoring department with 17 points each. followed by Kevon Godwin with 16.

ASU moves on to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Stephens Arena at the Junell Center. The Rams will be back in action Nov. 26th versus North Texas on the road.