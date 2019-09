SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball swept Western New Mexico at home in straight sets on Saturday at the Junell Center, (25-11, 25-12, 25-12).

With the sweep, the Belles improve to 13-1 and 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference.

Kailyn Gilbreath led the team in kills with 14. Makenzie Griffin totaled 11 kills on the day.

The Belles will travel to Texas A&M Commerce on Friday to face the Lions at 6:00 p.m.