HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State defeats Western New Mexico on Homecoming

SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State Rams won their Homecoming game over Western New Mexico, 31-14, on Saturday at LeGrand Stadium.

It was a slow start offensively for both teams. The Rams (5-1, 3-1 LSC) cashed in the first score of the game with 8:20 left in the first quarter, when Payne Sullins rushed for a 1-yard touchdown. That capped off a 13 play, 80-yard drive for the Rams.

The Mustangs (1-5, 1-2 LSC) responded later in the quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Colson III to tie the game at 7.

In the second quarter, Western New Mexico took the 14-7 lead with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Oly Ta’ase. On ASU’s ensuing drive, Payne Sullins threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Ayo to tie the game at 14.

The Rams took a 17-14 lead just before the break when Connor Flanigan made a 32-yard field goal.

ASU’s defense shut out Western New Mexico in the second half, but the Rams offense didn’t score again until 3:49 remaining in the third quarter. Kaleb King rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to extend their lead, 24-14.

Former Central Running Back Daven Manning pushed the Rams’ lead even more with 1:55 left in the game with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, his second touchdown this season.

The Rams will travel to Canyon, TX to face West Texas A&M at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th.