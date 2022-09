SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles faced off against UT Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon. The Rambelles were strong starting off taking the first two sets.

After dropping the third set, the Belles were able to rally for the 25-17 win in set four.

Sydney Mundkowsky, the Belles outside hitter had a career-high of 22 kills. She also contributed five of the 10 blocks against the Falcons.

The Belles are now 2-0 in LSC play and are on the road next Wednesday, taking on Texas Women’s.