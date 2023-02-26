SAN ANGELO, TX— The Angelo State Rambelles captured a 3-2 victory over second-ranked UT Tyler to get the series win Sunday afternoon.

The Rambelles led 1-0 scoring in the fourth inning with the help of a Lindsey Evans lead-off solo home run. A walk by Ashton McMillan and a single by Bailey Martinez would set up the next play for Maleya Burns who singled in McMillan to extend their lead to 2-0.

In the eighth inning, Martinez hit a double to start and pinch-runner Jasmine Warriner would score the deciding run on Burns’ double to right field.

Angelo State improves to 12-8 on the season and 4-5 in conference play. They will face Midwestern State in a three-game series next Friday and Saturday.