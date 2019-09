WALL- The #4 Wall Hawks hosted rivals, Sonora in a homecoming match-up. The Hawks defense stifled the Broncos, as they were unable to put up any points. Wall gets the shut out win, 33-0 and go to 4-0 on the year. Meanwhile, Sonora falls to 2-2.

Ryan Reynolds was out at Hawk Stadium, and talked with junior quarterback, Mason Fuchs following the win.