SAN ANGELO, Texas— The fourth-ranked Angelo State Rams defeated West Texas A&M Saturday afternoon 34-14.

The Ram’s offense came alive in the second half going 65 yards on nine plays. Zach Bronkhorst finished 23 of 29 passing for 279 yards and a touchdown. Rasheen Green and Noah Massey led the receivers with 67 and 56 yards.

The Rams improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Lone Star Conference play. They will be back on the road next week traveling to Western Oregon.